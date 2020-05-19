Remembering the life of Trading Spaces designer Frank Bielec

Whether you saw him as a big brother, funny uncle or doting father figure, Frank Bielec was the Trading Spaces designer everyone loved. For fans of the hit TLC show, Frank was the guy they wished they could work with. For the cast of the show, Frank was the guy they’re so thankful they got to.

The Trading Spaces cast from TLC

(Frank Bielec third from left)

Frank was “one of the best humans I’ve had the good fortune to call friend,” according to show carpenter Ty Pennington. Host Paige Davis called Frank, “my biggest champion and I adored him.” Designer Vern Yip used adjectives like “funny, wise, nice, and talented.” And he was every bit of each.

Bielec passed away Friday at the age of 72. While his ashes are right where he one day wanted them to be–in a wooden box on the mantel of his home near Houston–a future memorial is being planned by fellow designer Doug Wilson in New York City.