Remembering Lacey Moore during Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

August is brain aneurysm awareness month and one mother is looking to raise awareness in memory of her daughter, Lacey Moore, who passed away unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm Aug 23, 2019 at the age of 19.





Lacey’s passion was for animals. She worked at pet smart where she was going to go to school to be a groomer. She had two dogs of her own Ash and Echo.

August 7th will be a school supply drive at ice daddy in Mahomet 3pm to 5pm.

School supply giveaway for grade school and middle school for Mahomet school district

while supplies last. Get an ice daddy snow cone for free.

September 2nd at texas roadhouse at 4-9pm

10% goes to carle brain department.

September 11 is were having a garage sale at 8am, location tbd

We will have a raffle basket that Texas Roadhouse put together.

All through September we will be doing a donation for food and supplies for humane society.

There is a vigil at the very end of September we are providing food and drinks a little get together to celebrate Lacey.