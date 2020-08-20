Remember the Sweet Times: Virtual Urbana Sweetcorn Festival

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Join the Urbana Business Association, Urbana Arts and Culture Program, Sousa Archives and Center for American Music, and Urbana, Illinois – City Government for a VIRTUAL celebration of the Urbana Sweetcorn Festival, Remembering the Sweet Times: Virtual Urbana Sweetcorn Festival!

Friday, August 21st:
CORN DRIVE-THRU. Lincoln Square Mall.
2 PM-7 PM.
We are providing 3 options while supplies last:
$5 for reusable tote bag and half dozen ears of corn
$5 for PPE mask
$5 for dozen ears of corn
(All corn is UNCOOKED and reusable tote bag and PPE mask have Virtual Sweetcorn Festival logo on them)

Saturday, August 22nd:
REMEMBER THE SWEET TIMES. Virtual, Facebook Live. 10 AM-10PM.
https://www.facebook.com/urbanasweetcorn

