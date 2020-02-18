Remarkable Women: Sheri’s Story

Fairmount, Ill. (WCIA)

Inside the shop at Long Lane Honeybee Farms, Sheri Burns sits on her computer and responds to questions about beekeeping.

“I just answer them every day. I’ve done it for 10 or 12 years now,” Burns tells ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle.

And this is no simple undertaking…

Burns and her husband, David, have racked up over 6 thousand Facebook followers and nearly 30 thousand people subscribe to the couple’s YouTube channel.

The platforms–a way to educate and mentor those interested in the care and keeping of bees.

In her early 40s, after raising six children, Burns decided to go back to school to pursuit a business degree.

“There is no reason to stop learning because you’ve hit a certain age. I haven’t. There’s a million things I wanna do. I wanna take some science classes and philosophy classes and I’m gonna do it,” Burns says.

That joy of learning has carried her through a career not only has a beekeeper, educator, and business women, but also as a pre-school teacher and middle school health instructor.

Plus, she’s fostering a love of learning in her own kids, through the homeschooling of her youngest three children.

“It’s been great, there’s other things that I want to keep on doing,” Burns shares. “There’s just no reason to ever stop learning and trying new things. And if you’re not good at it, so what? Just keep trying.”