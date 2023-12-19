DIETERICH, Ill. (WCIA) — Wright’s Furniture & Flooring is a fifth-generation family-owned business that is celebrating its 135th anniversary in 2024. John Wright, President of Wright’s Furniture & Flooring joins us with a recliner in studio to showcase some of their products.

Plus, they are having a New Year Sales Event happening December 26th to January 2nd. Start 2024 off right by saving 40% off MSRP on all in-stock furniture and accessories. There are also deals on the Wright Sleep Mattresses, the company’s exclusive mattress line made locally in Springfield.

Wright’s Furniture & Flooring features a large selection of quality living room, bedroom, dining room, home office, home accents, entertainment, commercial and custom furniture as well as a wide selection of flooring.

Wright’s Furniture has the most in-stock furniture ready for quick delivery or fast and easy pick up.

Interested in redoing a room in your house for 2024 but need some extra help? Wright’s offers interior design services in its Dieterich, Robinson and Taylorville locations and window treatments through Wright at Home.

Visit www.wrightsfurniture.com to learn more.

Dieterich location:

113 North Main Street

Dieterich, IL 62424

800-214-0588

Robinson location:

1317 E Main St

Robinson, IL 62454

618-469-1311

Taylorville location:

400 N Webster St

Taylorville, IL 62568

217-824-9123

http://www.wrightsfurniture.com