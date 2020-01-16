Rekindle your spirituality at Soul Care

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Wellness is about more than just diet and exercise.

It’s the care and keeping of the mind, body, and soul!

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, visits Soul Care Urban Retreat Center where people are encouraged to slow down and reconnect with their spiritual lives.

Quiet Pods provide spaces for rest and reflection at $10/hr. And partners host a variety of services from massage, yoga, reiki, prayer, and more. A list of upcoming events is posted below.

For discounts on services as well as access to special programs, connect with Soul Care on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about becoming a member.

Facebook: @soulcareexperience

Instagram: @soulcare.experience