At Advanced Dental Care of Springfield we are general dentists who help people with broken, missing, and painful teeth get healthy, natural, confident smiles they can be proud of all in a setting that is right for them.

We have many different options for tooth replacement and the needs of the patient help decided which of those options are best for them.

People with broken and missing teeth can have problems with self confidence. Not only that, but they aren’t eating the foods they want to eat, they aren’t smiling, and dealing with pain on a daily basis. One of the things we hear commonly is “I don’t smile anymore because my teeth are so bad” One of the first things people notice about someone is there smile. Not having a smile they can be proud of affects how people see themselves! We help people get there smiles and lives back!

A lot of people have lost hope because they are either missing most of their teeth or even all of their teeth. These people can have great smiles too. With the help of dental implants and our custom fit dentures, these people who may have lost hope for a great smile can have a beautiful, confident smile they can be proud of.

We offer sedation dentistry. Patients who are nervous or had bad experiences before, can come to the dentist and have the most comfortable dental visit of their lives. With sedation dentistry, patients will get the treatment they need in a peaceful comfortable way and wake up with a beautiful new smile.

Even patients that are not nervous but have a lot of old dentistry that needs updated can benefit from sedation dentistry as more can be done in one visit, instead of multiple visits and time off of work or away from their families.

We have several community service events that are special to us.

One of those events is our Free Dental Day, which will be May 20th this year. It is one of our favorite days of the year to be able to give back to the community that helps support us!

Advanced Dental Care of Springfield

217-546-3333

4701 Wabash Ave

Springfield, IL 62711