Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Two vibrant film biographies are available for viewing this week. Here to review King Richard and Tick, Tick…Boom! are film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.

Winners of 2 Fandango codes to see King Richard in the theater:

Linda Lutchka

Dawn Burr

Mary Kimble

Mary Jane Franklin

Karen Myers

Brett William DiFranco

Barb

Daniel Hernandez*

*Grand prize winner