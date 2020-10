Champaign, IL (WCIA) Thanks to Covid-19, theatrical releases have been hard to come by in recent months. However, two new movies are hitting the big screen this weekend, and movie critics Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell shared their takes with us.

The Lie

The War with Grandpa

For more movie reviews and chances to win fun, movie-related prizes, visit Chuck and Pam on their website or Facebook page.