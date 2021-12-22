Reel Talk with Chuck & Pam share their favorite movies of 2021

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
The end of the year means its time for film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski to compose their Best of lists. Here they are to share their top five films and there’s quite a bit of overlap.
Chuck’s Top 5
The Power of the Dog
Belfast
The Last Duel
Dune
The Tragedy of MacBeth
Pam’s Top 5
Belfast
The Last Duel
The Power of the Dog
Don’t Look Up
Pig
While their initial list of the Five Best films of the year consisted of high profile features, film critics Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell want to draw attention to some smaller, under the radar movies that were among the year’s best, features you would do well to seek out.
Pam’s Best Small Budget Movies
CODA
The Killing of Two Lovers
Mass
Chuck’s Best Small Budget Movies
No Sudden Move
Together
The World to Come