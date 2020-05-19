Reel Talk with Chuck & Pam: Films where people are stuck in one place

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Today we’re focusing on films where people are stuck in one place. Everyone’s feeling a bit stir crazy at the moment and sometimes it helps to identify with others in the same situation. Here to look at movies in which characters are mostly stuck in one place are film critics Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell.

Pam’s selections:

The Guilty

Locke

Chuck’s selections:

Buried

127 Hours

Recently Chuck and Pam hosted a giveaway on facebook giving away HD Codes for THE MASK OF ZORRO and THE LEGEND OF ZORRO starring Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins and Catherine Zeta Jones…. and the winner is: KEVIN LINCOLN! Be sure to follow along on facebook for your chance to win a future giveaway.