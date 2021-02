Soul food has a a reputation as not particularly healthy, with foods like corn bread, fried chicken, and macaroni and cheese. But soul food also includes nutrient-rich vegetables, fruits, beans, and seafood, such as collard and mustard greens, okra, sweet potatoes, melons, black-eyed peas, and shrimp and white fish.

However, many dishes of soul food and the American South combine a lot of vegetables, such as jambalaya, gumbo, and Hoppin' John. "Trinity" - a mix of onions, celery, and bell pepper - is the base for a lot of these recipes.