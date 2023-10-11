Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Effingham is gearing up for a weekend of endless entertainment, and it’s all happening at the Rusty Reel Lake Jam! Becky Brown from the Effingham County Chamber is here to give you the inside scoop on what to expect from this exciting event.

From October 12th to the 14th, make your way to Lake Sara at The Rusty Reel Boatyard. It’s your golden opportunity to chase the sun and reel in a great time in the Effingham area. The Rusty Reel Lake Jam promises to be an unforgettable experience.

If you’re ready for an incredible fall experience, don’t hesitate to grab your tickets for this jam-packed event. With a wide array of activities, music, and fun in store, it’s an event you won’t want to miss.

With live music, great food, and a vibrant atmosphere, the Rusty Reel Lake Jam is a celebration of Effingham’s spirit and a fantastic way to spend a weekend with family and friends. So, mark your calendars, get your tickets, and be ready to kick your boots up this fall at the Rusty Reel Lake Jam.

Event Details:

Date: October 12-14

Location: Rusty Reel Lake Jam, 8724 Marine Rd., Effingham, IL

For more information and updates, visit the Effingham County Chamber website Effingham County Chamber and the Rusty Reel Lake Jam website Rusty Reel Lake Jam. You can also follow them on Facebook at Rusty Reel Lake Jam Facebook.