Redesign a purse at Daisy Lane Scrapbooking and Craft Mall

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Daisy Lane is giving us a look at how to use transfers to custom design your own purses.

They will be having a class on Friday to show how and they sell all the items to do them.

Friday, November 20

Redesign A Purse Class | 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Come join Autumn in this fun class where you get to redesign a genuine leather purse using transfers from Redesign with Prima! You will get to pick out your style of purse and transfers when you arrive to the class. We will have multiple styles of purses and designs to choose from, so you can create a custom purse that no one else has! We will seal it for protection, but it will still need to be spot cleaned if it gets dirty!

Class fee is $50 and all supplies are included. Ages 16 and up please. Call store to pre pay and register at 217/234-1061 48 hr cancellation notice to receive refund.