Red Mask Players present “You Are Perfect”

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

The Red Mask Players are a community theater that has been in continuous operation since 1936. We are an all-volunteer organization. Non-covid19 we do three adult performances and two children’s shows each season, in addition to a Christmas production, some summer shows, and performances at Arts in the Park.

We provide inexpensive, quality entertainment for the area and give performers and backstage personnel opportunities to perform and learn. We give children the opportunity to perform and gain confidence. We give a scholarship annually to a student in the performing arts or related field. We have had our own performing space since 1962 in an historic former church built in 1910.

“You Are Perfect” is the “perfect” show for lovers of true crime and the theatrical. This is the amateur premier of this thrilling new drama. The play centers on Susan Atkins, a central member of the Charles Manson family. The show is set in Susan’s prison cell as she struggles with her inner demons during the trial.

Show dates: March 26-28 & April 9-11. Friday & Saturday shows are at 7:30 and Sunday shows are at 2:00. Seats can be reserved by emailing boxoffice@redmaskplayers.com or calling 217-442-5858 We are following all CDC and health department guidelines.

