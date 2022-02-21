Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Red Hot Winter is back in 2022!
Tickets for Red Hot Winter 2022 are on sale now!
Friday, February 25
General Admission: $25 (standing room only)
VIP: $99
Mezzanine: $125
Platinum: $150
VIP Table for 10: $1,500
Saturday, February 26
General Admission: $25 (standing room only)
VIP: $99
Mezzanine: $125
Platinum: $150
VIP Table for 10: $1,500
Get your tickets NOW at
Rod Sickler Salon and Spa
2520 Village Green Pl, Champaign
217-403-1790or online at:
https://red-hot-winter-2020.ticketleap.com/red-hot…/
Red Hot Winter 2022 benefits Aunt Martha’s.
Aunt Martha’s is the third largest community health center in Illinois, and the largest provider of services to uninsured patients and families in crisis.