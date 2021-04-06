Red Hot Winter goes virtual, to air on WCIA

Rod Sickler Salon and Spa has collaborated with WCIA to create a very special , virtual edition of Red Hot Winter 2021…using video of the fabulous performers they’ve had over the past two years. You’ll also hear incredible music from The Royal Hounds, Feuding Hillbillies, and what we call “Guitarmageddon,” in which some of the best guitar players anywhere show their stuff.

This year’s Red Hot Winter auction includes a 7-day trip to the Caribbean, a signed 2016 World Champions Chicago Cubs photo collage, a signed photo collage poster from the greatest boxer of all time, Muhammed Ali, a speed drawing by our own John Janski.

The proceeds will benefit Aunt Martha’s Health & Wellness, providing health care, community wellness, and child welfare services at more than 35 locations, including 23 community health centers across nine counties.

You can bid on the items here…or bid from your mobile device by texting the word “Red” to 56651.

WCIA’s Christie Battista and Matt Metcalf will host along with Big Mike Namoff and Rod Sickler, and the entire show will air on WCIA Saturday night April 10th from 7 to 8PM. You can also watch the show live on www.WCIA.com.