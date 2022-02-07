Red Hot Winter 2022 is back and bigger than ever

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

RED HOT WINTER FEBRUARY 25 AND 26, 2022

THE CITY CENTER

CHAMPAIGN

Benefiting Aunt Martha’s.

7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Red Hot Winter 2022 are on sale now!

Friday, February 25

General Admission: $25 (standing room only)

VIP: $99

Mezzanine: $125

Platinum: $150

VIP Table for 10: $1,500

Saturday, February 26

General Admission: $25 (standing room only)

VIP: $99

Mezzanine: $125

Platinum: $150

VIP Table for 10: $1,500

Get your tickets NOW at

Rod Sickler Salon and Spa

2520 Village Green Pl, Champaign

217-403-1790

Get Tix: https://redhotwinter.com/

Featured performers include:

Vladik Miagkostoupov

Vladik started juggling at 6 years old, at only 9 years old he already started performing professionally on stage. Since then he has worked in over 30 countries including in famous shows like “Lido” in Paris and “Cirque Du Soleil” around the World. Vladik combines a unique blend of acrobatics, contemporary dance and juggling. He has won numerous awards in many competitions and circus festivals worldwide.

Sasha Fedortchev

Sasha Fedortchev began his life in Moscow, Russia. He trained extensively from the age of seven at the gymnastic schools in Russia. After finishing circus school he was approached by the widely popular Cirque du Soleil (Quidam). He traveled with Cirque du Soleil performing Vertical Rope and Aerial Chiffon. Currently, he’s performing Hand-Balancing Act and Aerial Silks Act for exclusive events including: corporate meetings and conventions, special openings such as the Star Wars, Spider Man premiers. Sasha has also appeared on network television shows such as The Celebrity Circus, the American Music Awards with Aerosmith, and a

Grammy Awards performance with Beyoncé.

And featuring the Rod Sickler Salon & Spa/ID Hair North America Hair Show!