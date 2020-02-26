Red Hot Winter 2020

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s almost time for one of Central Illinois’ most anticipated events of the winter… Red Hot Winter!

Red Hot Winter is an extraordinary variety show, featuring nationally-known performers. This unique, high energy show is a fusion of music, dance, comedy, hair and lingerie fashion- unlike anything else you’ll find around Champaign-Urbana.













This year’s event includes performers from America’s Got Talent, American Idol, and Cirque Du Soleil as well as some of the best local musicians, dancers, and artists. By popular demand, The Royal Hounds return with their high-energy rockabilly performance. Rounding out the show is a comedy battle of the sexes featuring Jer-Dog and Katrina Brown. Best of all, this fantastic event benefits Hospice Hearts, a local foster-based animal rescue.

Check out the full lineup and purchase tickets at RedHotWinter.com. Last year, tickets sold out in advance of the show, so don’t wait!