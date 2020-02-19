Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

David Thomas, CFO, with Rector Construction, joins us.

Here’s more from Rector Construction:

I work with customers on all things related to finance. For customers, this can be anything from helping them understand the cost of their project to working with them to get financing for their project.













We provide construction and remodeling services to residents of Central Illinois. Our priority is making sure we take care of our customers and provide a quality product. We also love giving back to the community.







We are all about putting people before profits. We want to make sure each and every customer is taken care of and get the end product they are dreaming of.

Rector Construction

217-281-7000

503 S Country Fair Dr #2A

Champaign, IL 61821