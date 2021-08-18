Rector Construction to host Gutter Gunk Give Back Event

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Gutter Gunk Give Back Event

Clients of Rector Construction will be able to sign up for a full gutter clean and free 16 point exterior inspection. When they go to register/pay in lieu of paying Rector Construction they can select from 1 of the 6 non profits we are partnering with to get there full $59 payment.

We live in this community and we care about this community. We created this company so we could give to those in need.

Rector Construction Inc.
503 S Country Fair Drive
Champaign IL 61821

