Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Rector Construction sent out a challenge on social media, a cookie challenge to the Girl Scouts! They asked any Girl Scout for their best sales pitch to buy cookies. For every sales pitch they will buy two boxes from the Girl Scout and donate it to a public service worker. The best sales pitch, they will buy 100 boxes from that Girl Scout.

Congratulations to the winner:

Karsyn Marshall

Age 8

Troop 2935