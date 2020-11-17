Recommended reading (and virtual events) for a cold winter’s night

If ever there was a good time to start a good book, it’s now. It’s getting dark earlier, winter is approaching, and Covid is forcing many to stay home more than usual. Devin Black from the Tuscola Public Library stopped by (virtually) with a few recommendations.

Picture Book: Unicorns are the Worst!

Children’s novel: The One and Only Bob (sequel to The One and Only Ivan)

Graphic Novel: March, Book One (based on John Lewis’ memories of the Civil Rights Movement)

Novel: Fortune and Glory: Tantalizing 27 (a new book in the ever popular Stephanie Plum series by Janet Evanovich)

Library Events:

– Film discussion – November 11 at 6pm – We are watching a movie that is considered by many to be one of the worst of all time, Manos: The Hands of Fate.



Zoom: 831 9048 2682

Password: library

– Virtual StoryTimes – Tuesdays at 10am

– GoodNight StoryTimes – first Wednesdays of the month at 6:30pm on Facebook Live

https://www.tuscolalibrary.org