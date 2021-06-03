Reasons abound to Visit Champaign County this summer

School’s out and summer is here…and Visit Champaign County has plenty of activities to help us all once again enjoy everything summer has to offer in the area.

FESTIVALS

This weekend, the Strawberry Jam Festival returns to Arthur, celebrating this early-summer fruit. Plenty of kids activities will be happening including buggy rides, camel rides, kiddie tractor pull, but what you really want to go for is the strawberry pie eating contest! You can get your fill of all things strawberry throughout the day and bring some treats home from the vendors on hand.

The Boneyard Arts Festival, which typically happens in April, will happen throughout Champaign County from June 18–20. Over 50 venues across the area will host local artists so you can see and shop their work. There will also be demonstrations and hands-on activities throughout the weekend. Check out the map that will be out soon so you can plan your art-filled weekend.

At the end of the month, head to the Tolono Fun Day! The weekend will kick off with a twilight 5K and 1K for the kids before a movie in the park. There will be plenty of live music an entertainment throughout the day on Saturday, along with the parade and fireworks in the evening.

ACTIVITIES

This past weekend, although it was a little chilly, our local aquatic centers re-opened for the first time since 2019. In Champaign, you can head to Sholem Aquatic Center and spend some time on the water slides, the lazy river, or just take a swim in the zero-depth pool. At Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center, get soaked with the big bucket of water, or jump off the climbing wall.

While in Crystal Lake Park, head back to the Lake House where a new dock was installed so you can canoe, kayak or paddle boat your way around the park.

There is also a lot of live music happening around the community, in our parks in Mahomet and Champaign, at local bars such as Riggs, Rose Bowl Tavern, NOLA, Pour Brothers, and The Clark Bar, and the Sipyard. Head out and support those local musicians that missed out on performing last summer!

https://www.visitchampaigncounty.org