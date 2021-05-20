Real estate firm says Decatur becoming “destination city”

The housing market it booming, and Main Place Real Estate says their home city of Decatur is quickly becoming a destination city. In fact, their team has had a major increase in clients moving to Decatur from California, Arizona, and Nevada.

Decatur has been listed in the Top 10 Most Affordable Cities according to AdvisorSmith for several years. Combined with a great community and lots of amenities, Decatur is worth considering if you’re making a move.

The newest addition to the city is Splash Cove waterpark, which has a lazy river, a leisure pool and an 8-lane lap pool, a zip line, rock climbing wall, diving boards, 4 body slides, and more! Splash Cove is located in Nelson Park along with Overlook Adventure Park, which features putt-putt golf, a ropes course with ziplining, and batting cages.

There’s also the new Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, where you can enjoy outdoor live music all summer while sitting in the grass or relaxing on a boat! If you don’t have access to a boat, you can join the Commodore Decatur Yacht Club. You’ll meet friendly people, learn how to sail, and have access to sailboats all summer.

Moreover, Scovill Zoo is just down the road! It’s one of 210 zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums with 96 species spanning six continents. From penguins to cheetah cubs to baby goats, Scovill has about 500 animals in residence. It also features a fun train ride that was recently expanded to cross part of the lake and get a peek at the Children’s Museum next door!

Main Place Real Estate exists to help people through complex, emotional, and financially challenging real estate transactions. They do this by serving our clients’ best interests using their professional experience, knowledge, and advanced marketing techniques. They will serve any qualified buyer or seller of residential or commercial real estate within the Central Illinois market. The team is highly trained in negotiation and enrolled in numerous industry organizations, including NAR, IAR, ICSC, and CCIM.

Main Place Real Estate

101 S Main St #700, Decatur, IL 62523

https://www.mainplace.us