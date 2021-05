Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

2021 SUMMER READING PROGRAM

Welcome to our 2021 Summer Reading Program, Reading Colors Your World!

Registration for the Summer Reading Program begins May 15, 2021. The program begins June 1 and ends July 30. You can join anytime throughout those dates and backdate for the days you have already read. Participation is open to anyone in Effingham and surrounding communities.

A library card is not needed to participate.