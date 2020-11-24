Read Through the Holidays with the Charleston Carnegie Public Library

The Charleston Carnegie Public Library invites the adults of our community to join “Read Through the Holidays!” This 4 week adult holiday reading program gives you chances to win some great prizes that support our local businesses!

What is it?

A 4 week (November 22nd-December20th) reading/task oriented program. Read as many titles as you can, or complete tasks to earn chances to win our grand prizes! Ages 18+ and you do not need a library card to participate.

How do I join?

No registration required. Submit your reading/task that you have completed online at www.charlestonlibrary.org. Please call the Library for any help with submissions.

Enter each book title that you have read or enter any or all of the completed tasks below (please do not repeat tasks):

• Support a locally owned business. Food to go or a gift card purchase, anything helps!

• Bake up some delicious treats using a new cookbook from the library. YUM!

• Jump in your car with hot cocoa, jammies on, and find your favorite decorated house!

• Watch your favorite holiday movie (reciting all the lines of course!).

• Send THANKS! Write a letter, postcard, or email to someone thanking them for being in your life.

• Take a break, the holidays can be rough! Grab a book and go on an adventure in your mind.

• Cozy up as a family and read aloud your favorite holiday books.

• Do a book title exchange among family and friends…you might find your new favorite book!

Grand prizes

$25 Jackson Avenue Coffee + $25 Revival City Doughnuts gift cards

$50 Roc’s Blackfront Tavern & Grill gift card (*to be used when they re-open)

$50 WB’s Pub-n-Grub gift card

$50 The Butcher Shop gift card

$50 Wildcatters Grill gift card

$50 T. Garden Thai gift card

All Entries must be entered by 11:59pm, Sunday, December 20th. Grand prizes will be drawn on Monday, December 21st. All winners will be called and notified on how they are to pick up their prizes.