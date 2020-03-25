Breaking News
Illinois to delay tax filing deadline
COVID-19
19 related deaths and 1865 total confirmed cases in Illinois

Read, listen, and watch online with the Decatur Public Library

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

With libraries throughout the state closed to the public, you might think that you’re out of luck when it comes to checking out books and DVDs…but that’s not the case. There are many options for virtual library services. For example, the Decatur Public Library has been doing story times at 7pm (Monday through Friday) on their Facebook page. Alissa even read one to us on the air!

However, the library has many other online offerings as well. Follow the links below to start exploring them on your own:

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=really%20readiculous&epa=SEARCH_BOX

https://www.youtube.com/user/reallyREADiculous

https://www.decaturlibrary.org/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2020 Golf Extravaganza

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss