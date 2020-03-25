Read, listen, and watch online with the Decatur Public Library

With libraries throughout the state closed to the public, you might think that you’re out of luck when it comes to checking out books and DVDs…but that’s not the case. There are many options for virtual library services. For example, the Decatur Public Library has been doing story times at 7pm (Monday through Friday) on their Facebook page. Alissa even read one to us on the air!

However, the library has many other online offerings as well. Follow the links below to start exploring them on your own:

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=really%20readiculous&epa=SEARCH_BOX

https://www.youtube.com/user/reallyREADiculous

https://www.decaturlibrary.org/