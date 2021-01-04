Reaching your fitness goals with Champaign Fitness Center

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:
Champaign Fitness Center LOGO SAVE_1525725841446.jpg.jpg

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s that time of year again….many of us are making New Year’s resolutions and setting goals to improve our health and fitness in the New Year. Every year, many begin an exercise program but within weeks the plan goes by the wayside and those lofty goals are forgotten.

Marcia Stevens, owner of Champaign Fitness Center, shares tips for setting realistic and feasible goals, as well as a few thoughts to keep in mind as you proceed.

Champaign Fitness Center
1914 Round Barn Rd., Champaign IL 61821

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon