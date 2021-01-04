Reaching your fitness goals with Champaign Fitness Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s that time of year again….many of us are making New Year’s resolutions and setting goals to improve our health and fitness in the New Year. Every year, many begin an exercise program but within weeks the plan goes by the wayside and those lofty goals are forgotten.

Marcia Stevens, owner of Champaign Fitness Center, shares tips for setting realistic and feasible goals, as well as a few thoughts to keep in mind as you proceed.

Champaign Fitness Center

1914 Round Barn Rd., Champaign IL 61821