Reaching your financial goals with BlackVest Money

DeShawn Williams, Owner and Facilitator with BlackVest Money, shares tips on building your credit.

We are a financial literacy coaching company. What people find interesting about our company is that we help discover the things that they didn’t know was possible within their own financial life!

We help people reach their financial goals. Whether that is day to day financial decision making or credit rebuilding, we help uncover the things that may be in the way of you reaching your goal.

Tips on rebuilding your credit:

-Don’t get too close to your credit limit

-Don’t apply for a lot of credit in a short amount of time

-If you can’t get approved for a regular card, a secured card is a great option.

We are providing a self help way of accomplishing the financial goals that people didn’t believe was in reach. We offer free access to a wealth of knowledge while also being able to provide a 1 on 1 coaching program as well for individuals wanting to dive in deep and really get a grasp on their financial well being.

Financial literacy. The basics of every day decisions that will help better your financial situation. We have proven solutions that we have personally used that has helped shift our circumstances. Simple budget tools and action items.

We help people see their potential within the financial areas of their lives. One of the most frequent questions we hear is “where do I start?” and that is a lot of the issue…people just simply need to start. Everything now days are a Google search away but there is still a place for one on one coaching. Knowledge is power and information is key!

We are providing a free service to individuals wanting to put themselves in a better situation in life. While we offer one of one coaching at a fee, the majority of everything you will need is free. We want to help people get out of jams not put them further into one. I am a student of the Dave Ramsey Financial Coach Master’s class. We implement those tools and life lessons in our program.