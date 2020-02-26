Ray Hall Cancer Benefit

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Mattoon Police Officer, Ray Hall, was diagnosed with a type of lymphoma in December. Now after years of serving his community, his community is looking to give back.

Ray Hall Cancer Benefit:

Sunday, March 22nd
Noon to 8pm
American Legion, Mattoon

Live Auction 3 to 5pm with Travis Boyer

Amish furniture and other auction items

Silent Auction: Ends at 7pm

Rhythm Crisis: All Day

$10 Pork Chop Dinner all day
Includes slaw, baked beans, dessert

Raffles
50/50
Smith & Wesson Shield EZ

