Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)
Mattoon Police Officer, Ray Hall, was diagnosed with a type of lymphoma in December. Now after years of serving his community, his community is looking to give back.
Ray Hall Cancer Benefit:
Sunday, March 22nd
Noon to 8pm
American Legion, Mattoon
Live Auction 3 to 5pm with Travis Boyer
Amish furniture and other auction items
Silent Auction: Ends at 7pm
Rhythm Crisis: All Day
$10 Pork Chop Dinner all day
Includes slaw, baked beans, dessert
Raffles
50/50
Smith & Wesson Shield EZ