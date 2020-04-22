Raising voices and raising spirits with the first-ever “CU Sing-Along”

Champaign-Urbana, IL—A collaborative effort to lift spirits and celebrate resiliency will lift off on Saturday, April 25, when Champaign-Urbana families and community members will join together for the first CU Sing-along.

“The CU Sing-along’s goal is to raise our voices in order to raise spirits,” said Abby Crull, a music teacher at Westview Elementary in Champaign and one of the event’s organizers.

The goal is for as many people as possible to join in singing together on Saturday, April 25 at 4pm. Beloved local musician Brandon T. Washington, also a music teacher at Dr. Howard Elementary in Champaign, has recorded his own version of the song that will be played in the ChambanaMoms’ Facebook event live and can be found at Krannert Center’s YouTube Channel in advance for those needing to learn the lyrics.

Starting exactly at 4pm on Saturday, April 25, families are encouraged to tune into the event live on ChambanaMoms.com and Facebook.com/chambanamoms and sing along as loud as they can from their sidewalks, driveways, windows, or balconies. Families are also encouraged to submit their own videos from the sing-along at the ChambanaMoms’ Facebook event discussion board.

Music educators in both Champaign Unit 4 and Urbana School District 116 will distribute lyrics and music via their remote learning efforts to ensure that families in those districts have access to the song in advance.

Organizing partners including Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, the Museum of the Grand Prairie, the Urbana Arts and Culture Program, KOOP Adventure Play, and chambanamoms.com, in addition to Champaign Unit 4 Schools and Urbana School District 116.