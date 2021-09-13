Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Habitat for Humanity is Seeking Build Teams For “Raise the Woof 3: Dogs Vs. Cats”

Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is looking for build teams for their annual “Raise the Woof!” event, where friends, families, and coworkers come together to build their best version of a doghouse and compete against other teams for trophies and bragging rights. All the money raised via Raise the Woof! will go towards funding Habitat home builds here in Champaign County.

This year’s Raise the Woof! event will be taking place on Saturday, September 25th, from 9 am-3 pm outside the Habitat warehouse, located at 302 N Broadway in Urbana. If teams are uncomfortable building onsite they may also choose to build remotely at a location of their choosing. Teams will have 5 hours to build and decorate their structure, and at the end of the 5 hours a panel of judges will evaluate all the entries and choose the winners. The completed structures will then be taken to and put on display for 3 weeks at the Habitat ReStore, where the public will be encouraged to vote for and bid to own their favorite(s).

Participating teams can choose to enter one of two build categories: “Old Dogs” where teams can build any design with any materials of their choosing, and “Young Pups” where teams are given the materials and directions to build a standard dog house, but are responsible for providing all the decorative elements and finishing touches. This year we are also honoring our feline friends and letting teams build a cat structure of their choosing. Awards will be presented to the winners in both build categories.





The last day to register a build team is September 17th and the entry fee is a $200 donation to Habitat for Humanity of Champaign, although teams are encouraged to fundraise more, as the top fundraiser will also be awarded a trophy. Habitat has set up a fundraising site via Just Giving to give build teams an easy way to share their fundraising site with family and friends. For more information and/or to register a team, please visit https://cuhabitat.org/events/raise-the-woof-2021 or email Lauren at development@cuhabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity builds home with local families in need of safe, decent, and affordable housing. We believe that home ownership is the best way for a family to build wealth and to lay the foundation for positive, generational change. People find it interesting that our organization builds homes with families, to set them up for lasting success, instead of just focusing on more temporary solutions. The families that we build with also have to put in “sweat equity”, meaning that they help build their own home and also volunteer on other Habitat home builds.

We help people in a number of ways. We build houses with local families who are in need of a place of their own to call home. We also offer free classes on financial education, credit counseling, home ownership, and home maintenance, and these classes are available to any individuals in the CU community. We also own and operate the ReStore, which is a resale store that helps keep items out of landfills, and also helps fund our home building program.

We are one of few organizations locally that builds homes for local families to build themselves and then buy. We feel that home ownership is so important for building wealth, stability, and success. Through building nice homes on otherwise vacant lots in the community, we are also helping to revitalize our neighborhoods in a way that is pretty unique to our organization.

Raise the Woof! is a competitive dog-house building event, although for our 3rd year this year we letting teams build either a dog or a cat structure, hence this year’s event is subtitled “Dogs vs. Cats”. Teams compete in one of 2 categories: “Old Dogs” which is the “free build” category for teams with building or experience, and the “Young Pups” category which is for teams with little building experience….but lots of enthusiasm! Those teams are given a set of pre-cut building materials and a design that they must build, but then teams can add their own unique decorations and finishing touches.

After the build day event, all the completed structures will be taken to the Habitat ReStore and put on display, and the public is then encouraged to vote for their favorite. The public can then also bid to own their favorite dog (or cat!) house. All the money raised from the event and the dog house auction will go directly towards funding Habitat for Humanity home builds.

Our friends at Hospice Hearts will also be on site at Raise the Woof! on September 25th with adoptable cats and dogs.

https://www.facebook.com/Habitat4HumanityChampaignCounty/posts/10151458642689981