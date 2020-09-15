Radiance Center now offering facials

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Radiance Center located at Christie Clinic is now offering facials!

Stephanie Cwik, Licensed Esthetician at Christie Clinic Radiance Cosmetic Center, shares the benefits of getting a facial.

Facials

What is a facial?

Facials are a great way of taking care of your skin. Getting a facial frequently ensures you skin is cleansed exfoliated and deeply nourished resulting in hydrated, evenly toned, youthful skin.

What can I expect during my facial?

Depending on the type of skin the client has treatment may vary. Every treatment includes a deep cleansing, exfoliation, a face, shoulder and hand massage as well as a custom mask.

What are the benefits of receiving a facial?

Facials can help with age management, skin clarity, hydration, skin tone, increased circulation and the extractions of blackheads and white heads if needed.

How often should I get a facial?

Most often facials are recommended once a month. Our skin cells are supposed to turn over every 28 days and as we age this tends to slow down. Receiving frequent facials will speed up your skin cell turnover allowing products to penetrate and act quicker.

What is the downtime or recovery process?

There is no recovery time after a facial. The skin may appear pink or red immediately after treatment but typically subsides quickly.

Christie Clinic Radiance Cosmetic Center

101 West University Avenue

Champaign, IL 61820

217-366-2600

Radiance.christieclinic.com