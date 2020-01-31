Rachel Barton Pine to perform with Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1959 by two Champaign Unit 4 music teachers, Martha Wendt and Gilbert Papp, and WCIA-TV’s famous weatherman, W.J. Roberts. The founding board recognized that there “is an urgent need in this community for a symphony orchestra of professional calibre.”

CUSO is celebrating our 60th anniversary season with great gusto! We are excited to welcome renowned violinist Rachel Barton Pine to perform with CUSO at our “Magical Delights” concert on Saturday, February 1 at Krannert Center.



A leading interpreter of the great classical masterworks, violinist Rachel Barton Pine thrills audiences with her dazzling technique, lustrous tone, and emotional honesty. With an infectious joy in music-making and a passion for connecting historical research to performance, Pine transforms audiences’ experiences of classical music.

Pine’s 2019-20 season includes a residency with the Singapore Symphony, as well as performances with the Royal Scottish National and Seattle Baroque Orchestras, and the Tel Aviv Soloists. In recital she will appear at Lincoln Center with Matthew Hagle, and Pine and harpsichordist Jory Vinikour will perform in concerts presented by the National Gallery in Washington D.C. and the San Francisco Early Music Society. Her November, 2019 Avie recording of the Dvořák and Khachaturian Violin Concertos with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and conductor Teddy Abrams highlights the influence of each composer’s local ethnic music. Her discography of 39 acclaimed albums also includes Mozart: Complete Violin Concerto, Sinfonia Concertante with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, Sir Neville Marriner conducting; Bel Canto Paganini, Elgar & Bruch Violin Concertos with the BBC Symphony, Andrew Litton conducting, and Blues Dialogues, an album of blues-influenced classical works for unaccompanied violin and violin and piano by 20th and 21st century composers of African descent.

Pine has appeared as soloist with many of the world’s most prestigious ensembles, including the Chicago and Vienna Symphonies, Philadelphia Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic, and Camerata Salzburg.

Galvanized by the fact that young people learning classical music seldom have the opportunity to study and perform music written by Black composers, over the last 15 years, Pine and her RBP Foundation have collected more than 900 works by 350+ Black composers from the 18th-21st centuries, representing Africa, North and South America, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, and Oceania. In 2018 the RBP Foundation released Music by Black Composers (MBC) Violin Volume I, the first in a series of pedagogical books of music exclusively by global Black classical composers, as well the MBC Coloring Book of Black Composers.

She performs on the “ex-Bazzini ex-Soldat” Joseph Guarnerius del Gesu (Cremona 1742). rachelbartonpine.com