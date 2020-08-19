R.D. McMillen, Inc: “Doctors of Clean”

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Shannon McMillen-Binder with R.D. McMillen, Inc. shares details on their non toxic cleaning products and encourages people on how non toxic is the way to go.

Here’s more from R.D. McMillen, Inc.:

We currently know the most about combating Covid19!

I would like our community and surrounding area to know that we are “Dr’s of clean” and experts infection control.

They will find most interesting that we have partnered with Ionogen who is on the cutting edge of innovative technology that offers safe & effective ways to properly disinfect.

Our primary focus since the Covid-19 pandemic, has been to remove the intense fear of the virus by better understanding and educating how to combat it with proper, safe and effective disinfection.

People should know… by using this product, we can get back to some sense of normalcy.

We are assisting in proper education & programs so that schools for instance can get our children, teachers and faculty back to our normal school & sports routines.

We are constantly seeking partnerships with manufactures that find new innovative technologies to improve upon our traditional unhealthy ways of cleaning/disinfecting.

We have found that with Ionogen.

We have a retail store in our Corporate office if home owners would like to by the product by the bottle vs our commercial side that buys by the case.

R.D. McMillen, Inc.

217-428-3641

R.D. McMilen, Inc.

3103 N. Charles Street

Decatur, IL 62526