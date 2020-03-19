Quick Tip: Learn how to make your own hand sanitizer

Many store shelves are virtually empty these days, with items such as meat and toilet paper and hand sanitizer becoming very tough to find. So, we thought it might be helpful to learn how to make your own! And thanks to this article, it turns out it’s not that difficult…
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup of isopropyl or rubbing alcohol (99 percent)
- 1/4 cup of aloe vera gel
- 10 drops of essential oil, such as lavender, or you can use lemon juice instead
Directions:
- Pour all ingredients into a bowl, ideally one with a pouring spout like a glass measuring container.
- Mix with a spoon and then beat with a whisk to turn the sanitizer into a gel.
- Pour the ingredients into an empty bottle for easy use, and label it “hand sanitizer.”