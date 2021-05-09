Quick & Easy BBQ Chicken + Coconut Coleslaw |Cooking Up A Storm with Jacob

May is the month for BBQ when temperatures climb and the outdoors is the only place I want to be on a warm sunny day. However, sometimes, I’m just pressed for time and don’t have all day to get some real BBQ going. That’s why I’m okay with cheating a little and using my slow cooker to get the flavors together.

Not only is this BBQ Chicken Recipe easy, but I also included a quick and easy Coleslaw recipe with it. You’d be amazed at how quick you can whip up some fresh coleslaw, and this one has a hint of the tropics in it thanks to some coconut milk. Don’t worry, I’ll give you some options if coconut milk isn’t your think.

Quick & Easy Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken

Ingredients:

3 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed of fat

1.5 c your favorite BBQ sauce

1/2 medium onion, grated finely

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp worchestershire sauce

2 Tbsp brown sugar





Directions:

1. Stir together all sauce ingredients into a slow cooker.

2. Add chicken and turn to coat. Cover and cook low and slow 5-7 hours. You can cook this on high for at least 3 hours. The chicken is done when it’s easy to shred.

3. Remove chicken and shred with two forks. Place shredded chicken back into the slow cooker, and stir to coat in the yummy sauce.

Tips:

1. If you’re pressed for time or you want to shred your chicken fast, you can use a stand mixer with the paddle blade. It won’t be as “rustic” as with a fork, but it still shreds nicely and quickly.

2. Add some different seasonings to give it a different flavor. First, your BBQ sauce will drive the flavor profile, you can add seasonings like chili powder, ginger and cayenne to help give it some heat, add some nutmeg or cinnamon for a subtle flavor or rosemary or thyme for a more fall theme.

3. This BBQ Chicken is extremely versatile. You can use it on sandwiches or in tacos, but I also love to use it on Flatbread Pizza.

Once you’ve got your BBQ cooking and it’s close to mealtime, here’s a quick recipe to go with the BBQ that complements it very well.

Coconut Coleslaw

Ingredients:

1/2 medium green cabbage, sliced thin

1/4 purple cabbage, sliced thin

1/2 c Mayo

1/4 c Coconut milk, original, unsweetened

2 tsp sugar

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp horseradish cream sauce

Directions:

1. In a small bowl or mason jar, whisk together mayo, milk, horseradish, sugar and lemon juice.

2. In a medium bowl, combine green and purple cabbage.

3. Once the dressing is done, pour it over the cabbage and stir to make sure it’s coated all the way.

Tips:

1. The coconut milk adds a subtle hint of flavor to the coleslaw. If you want to add a little more punch, add a little dried shredded coconut used for baking. Unsweetened is best. Add until taste.

2. You can also omit the coconut milk entirely and use whatever milk you have, or no milk at all.

3. Add some finely shredded carrots to give it some color.

4. Use a mason jar to shake your sauces. Seriously, it’s the best thing I’ve found, and most any sauces I make, I’ll use a Mason Jar to shake them up.

5. Instead of shredding your own cabbage, get some of the pre-shredded cabbage bags at the store. Just as easy and totally worth it.

Have a favorite recipe you want to share with Jacob? Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!