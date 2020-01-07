Breaking News
Queen of Hearts Raffle to benefit DSC

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

What: The Queen of Hearts raffle is a progressive raffle that grows each week until an individual picks the queen of hearts from the card board.

Where: Esquire Lounge, downtown Champaign, IL.

When: Drawings are done every Tuesday night at 7:00pm (unless a major holiday falls on or next to that day).

Who: The raffle is conducted by DSC and is open to everyone 18 years and older to play.

Why: DSC is putting on the Queen of Hearts raffle as a fundraiser for the people that we serve.

