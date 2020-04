You know him from TLC’s “Trading Spaces,” but these days TV host and designer Doug Wilson is more than content hanging out in his own space. Thanks to concerns over coronavirus, Doug has been holed up in his New York City apartment for several weeks now…only venturing outside on two occasions.

Today he chats with us about what live has been like and how he’s been “sheltering in place.” Doug also shows off a super-spiffy mask he’s wearing–just to be safe.