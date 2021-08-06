Quad Con returns to Springfield

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Quad Con Comic and Toy Show returns to Springfield Aug 7.

The convention is all about coming together and enjoying different aspects of pop culture. Video games, sci fi, role playing, comics, toys, board games, vintage magazines, posters, & more.

Join us and sell some of your items, or come in and take home some treasure from your childhood you thought was lost forever.

Quad Con also raises money for children with heart defects. Helping Hannah’s Heart Foundation has a Live Auction at every Quad Con. This auction takes place just before the costume contest at 1:30pm. Each item starts at just $5! These are items with retail value of $40-$100!













We have MANY vendors selling pop culture collectibles from 1900 to today.

These vendors will bring everything from $1 toys to $25,000 comics (yes we have had a dealer selling the first appearance of Spider-Man at one of our shows.)

Our show is family friendly, so do not hesitate in bringing the kids to the event. Quad Con believes in bringing fans top quality entertainment without breaking the bank. Entry is $5 and FREE after 2:30pm!

With over 60 tables of geeky goodness – it will be a day of good times with good people.

So, mark it on the calendar – Quad Con is going to be a fun time and help a great cause.

Schedule:

10am Registration for $1000 Magic Tournament sponsored by 217 Cards & Comics

10:30 Registration for Mario Kart & Super Smash Bros Tournaments

11:00 Mario Kart Tournament

12:15 Super Smash Bros Tournament

12:45 Registration for Costume Parade

1:30 Costume Parade with $300 random prize drawing sponsored by Realtor Creighton Burrell.

August 7 from 10am to 4pm – $5 Entry (Free after 2:30pm)

Kids 10 and under are free. Active military are free.

Address:

Crowne Plaza Convention Center

3000 S Dirksen Pkwy Springfield IL 62703