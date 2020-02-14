QB a Cappella to participate in All Out A Cappella

Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)

All Out A Cappella, which benefits Unity Music Boosters/music programs, features some of the top collegiate a cappella groups from Illinois and the Midwest, along with Unity High School’s own Surreal Sound.

2020 LINE-UP

University of Illinois

-No Strings Attached

-Xtension Chords

-Rip Chords

Illinois State University

-On The Brink of Normal

Elmhurst College

-QB

Special performances by Unity West 5th Grade Choir at 4:30 pm performance and Urbana High School A Cappella group at 7:30 pm performance.

Tickets are $10 for children, and $15 for adults.

QB a Cappella of Elmhurst College

QB was created by four men at Elmhurst College in March 2018 to compete at Elmhurst Colleges talent show, EC on the rise. The group demonstrated success as a male A Capella ensemble with roots in Barbershop styling. The following year, a fifth member was introduced to the group. With the addition of vocal percussion, QB began to perform more contemporary/Pop pieces, including some original arrangements. This year we have opened up QB and have welcomed four new members into the group and are so excited for the future! We are so excited to be performing for the second time at All Out A Cappella!