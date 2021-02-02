Put it on Justin’s tab at a pop up happy hour

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

217 Mortgage powered by Flat Branch Home Loans is hoping to get people out there to support local places that have been affected by COVID19.

We are running a pretty awesome deal this week where we are partnering with 5 local businesses:

El Toro Champaign, Bunny’s in Urbana, Snappers in Danville, Cast Iron in Tuscola and Windjammers in Bloomington)

Anyone can go in to one of those establishments and tell them “217 sent me – put it on #justinstab and we are covering their first drink of the night.

We help people with everything home loan related. We are not the usual bank and have many other options and avenues to help our clients than a typical bank would have. We also help our clients with credit repair to get them on the right track to quickly help them have the ability to purchase their next or first home

We are not a bank! The best part about our entity is that we are able to offer different options and programs that other banks in our area cannot offer.

We are hosting a pop up happy hour on Thrusday, February 4th from 4:00-6:00 pm at 5 local establishments to help support them with the hardships COVID-19 has caused. Anyone can visit one of these 5 locations and tell them “217 sent us” and to put their first beer on Justin’s Tab – we invite them to stick around to support the establishment responsibly and share their photo of their first drink with the #justinstab

El Toro on Neil in Champaign

Bunny’s Tavern in Urbana

Snappers in Danville

Windjammers in Bloomington

Cast Iron Pub in Tuscola

217 Mortgage powered by Flat Branch Home Loans

723 S. Neil St.

Ste 102

Champaign, IL 61820