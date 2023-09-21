Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

Excitement is building as the Tour de Charleston bike event gears up to return on September 30th, 2023. Joining us today to share all the thrilling race details are Race Director Jeremy Alexander and Tina Held from the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Tour de Charleston has long been a beloved event, drawing seasoned riders from across the Midwest, as well as enthusiastic local cyclists of all ages. And this year, there’s an exciting addition – a “free children’s race” to encourage even more participation from the community.

Hosted and sponsored by the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce, this event is not just a thrilling race but also a celebration of community. Attendees can look forward to food trucks offering delectable treats, a beer garden for the adults, and the soulful tunes of a live local band.

The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to supporting local businesses and promoting community growth. Funds raised from this event will be channeled towards supporting local business members and community events, including a Shop Local campaign that benefits everyone.

Don’t miss out on the Tour de Charleston – it’s a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a day of cycling, music, food, and camaraderie while contributing to the prosperity of Charleston’s businesses and community. For more information on signing up for this year’s race, visit charlestonchamber.com.