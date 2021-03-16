Pure Jes Energy: Handmade Crystal and Resin Creations

Until the Super Bowl and Tom Brady’s Newsweek article about his wife Gisele, many people did not realize the overwhelming push for energy healing, crystals and the power of mindfulness. Jessie Porter, with Pure Jes Energy joins us to talk about how intentions, the power of positive thinking and how to protect your energy.

Pure Jes Wellness – Jessie Porter, owner of Pure Jes Wellness -Handmade Crystal and Resin Creations shares how so many people including celebrities are using crystals as a form of energy healing and decor.









No stranger to working from home, work-at-home mom who has been running an in-home business for over a decade. To keep things interesting, she started a new project after the pandemic .

She opened an etsy shop called Pure Jes Energy LAST FALL And joined the Prairie Commons Business Collective to help with exposure and marketing on social media. Crafting and creating has always been a passion of hers, and she’s been able to channel that into a business.

