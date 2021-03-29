Pumpkin Soup: Cooking Up A Storm with Jacob

Often times the flavor of pumpkin is something many think about during the fall. But Pumpkin is a flavor that should be used at all times of the year. This soup is one that takes the flavor of pumpkin and pairs it with some Italian sausage for a delicious flavor that the whole family will love.



I got this recipe from my sister-in-law, Lindsay. When I lived in Oklahoma, she made this all the time, and it has easily become my favorite soup to make for family and friends. This recipe is crafted to it in a 6 quart crock-pot, so adjust your needs based on your size.

Lindsay’s Pumpkin Soup

Ingredients:

1 large onion, chopped

1 medium leek

1 lb Italian sausage, cooked and drained

1/2 stick butter

1 can pumpkin puree

1 Qt. chicken broth

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp curry

1/4 tsp ginger

1 bay leaf

1 cup half & half

Directions:

1. Sauté onion and leek in butter in a large pan. You’ll be cooking it down and reducing it until it’s soft and mushy.

2. Puree onion/leeks until smooth in a food processor or blender. You’ll have a green ‘guacamole’ look to it when it’s done. Pour into your crock pot.

3. Add all of your remaining ingredients to your crock pot, except for the half & half. Mix together with a whisk.

4. Cook Low and Slow for 2-4 hours, or longer. Stir occasionally.

5. 15 to 30 minutes before serving, add your half & half and stir together. Serve warm with saltine crackers.

Tips:

1. If you need a little extra in your crock-pot, add an additional can of pumpkin puree to your mixture before adding broth.

2. It’s easier to use a food processor rather than an immersion blender to mix your leeks and your onion together.

3. For your leek, use all of the white and half of the green leaves to make your onion/leek base. It will look like guacamole or avocado spread.

4. Saltine crackers are the best to serve with this soup. They are my favorite thing to eat with it.

5. It’s super easy to make this vegetarian or even vegan. Drop the cream and remove the meat. You won’t have quite the flavor but it’s still delicious.