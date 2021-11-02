Pumpkin Seed Pesto with Anita Dukeman

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s pumpkin and squash season! Guest chef, Anita Dukeman joins us with how we can use pumpkin seeds (and cilantro) to make Pumpkin Seed Pesto (and serve it with roasted butternut squash).

Pumpkin Seed Health Benefits

High in zinc—immune boosting and for prostate health

Good source of fiber–1 oz of seeds provides almost 9 g of fiber (we need 25-30 g a day).

May even improve sleep and prevent hair loss

Raw vs roasted pumpkin seeds

Cilantro Health Benefits

Helps support digestion

Antioxidant and high in essential vitamins and minerals

Also good source of fiber

May be a natural remedy for mild allergies

Pumpkin Seed Pesto

Ingredients

1/2 cup pumpkin seeds

1/2 cups packed cilantro, rough chopped

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1-2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tablespoon lime juice

zest of 1 small lime

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 cup grated parmesan (optional)

1/2 jalapeno, seeds removed (optional)

For the remainder of the recipe visit Anita’s website HERE.