Pumpkin Seed Pesto with Anita Dukeman

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
It’s pumpkin and squash season! Guest chef, Anita Dukeman joins us with how we can use pumpkin seeds (and cilantro) to make Pumpkin Seed Pesto (and serve it with roasted butternut squash).
Pumpkin Seed Health Benefits
High in zinc—immune boosting and for prostate health
Good source of fiber–1 oz of seeds provides almost 9 g of fiber (we need 25-30 g a day).
May even improve sleep and prevent hair loss
Raw vs roasted pumpkin seeds
Cilantro Health Benefits
Helps support digestion
Antioxidant and high in essential vitamins and minerals
Also good source of fiber
May be a natural remedy for mild allergies
Pumpkin Seed Pesto
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup pumpkin seeds
- 1/2 cups packed cilantro, rough chopped
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1-2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Tablespoon lime juice
- zest of 1 small lime
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1/4 cup grated parmesan (optional)
- 1/2 jalapeno, seeds removed (optional)
For the remainder of the recipe visit Anita’s website HERE.