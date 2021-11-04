Pumpkin Chili: Cooking Up A Storm with Meteorologist Jacob Dickey

Here’s a twist on another Fall Classic that brings the sweetness of pumpkin to complement a classic Chili! The whole family will love this dish!

Ingredients:



1 T Olive Oil

1 lb Ground Turkey

1 onion, chopped

1 – 28 oz can regular diced tomatoes

1 – 15 oz can fire roasted diced tomatoes

1 – 15 oz can Pumpkin

1 – 15 oz can Great Northern Beans

1 – 15 oz can Black Beans

3 T Brown Sugar

1 – small can Green Chili, diced

Add later – Chicken Broth

Seasonings: salt, pepper, chipotle chili powder, cinnamon, paprika, cumin



Directions:

1. Cook the ground turkey on the stove top with your chopped onions. Use the Olive Oil to help fry it up. Add salt, pepper and 1 T chipotle chili powder to your turkey.

2. Add all ingredients, including the cooked turkey to a 6 quart crockpot (Hold the Chicken Broth). Stir together and add equal amounts of cinnamon, paprika and cumin to the stew (about 1 T each).

3. Cook low and slow for at least 8 hours, up to 16 hours (stir occasionally). Add chicken broth if needed to either fill the pot with the chili or add liquid. (Average: add 2 cups to stew).

4. Serve with crackers, sour cream and cheese, or your other favorite chili toppings.

Tips/Hints:

1. If you need to, you can add a second can of Pumpkin as well. The pumpkin flavor will not be overpowering.

2. If you don’t have cumin, paprika or cinnamon, you can substitute with a “pumpkin spice” blend, but your nutmeg will be overpowering and almost taint the flavor of the chili, especially if you are not a pumpkin spice fan.

3. The longer you cook this, the more liquid you’ll need. Add to the Crock-Pot’s 2 cups of broth, and you can always do this half way through or so.