Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Our furry companions bring immeasurable joy into our lives. At Champaign County Humane Society (CCHS), this joy is a shared mission, and your generosity is the key to keeping our four-legged friends safe and happy until they find their forever homes.

With a deep passion for animals and a commitment to event production, Elizabeth Young plays a vital role in ensuring the well-being of our furry residents.

Elizabeth emphasizes the importance of fundraising for CCHS. As an independent nonprofit organization, CCHS doesn’t receive funding from national animal welfare groups or local tax dollars. Your generosity directly contributes to the health, housing, and care of animals while they await their forever families.

CCHS proudly stands as the only open-admission shelter and adoption program in the area. This means they welcome companion animals of all ages, breeds, health conditions, and suitability for adoption. Since 1954, CCHS has been dedicated to creating loving homes for countless animals in need.

Mark your calendars for the annual Fur Ball gala and auction, taking place on Friday, November 10, 2023. This event promises an unforgettable evening in support of our furry friends.

To learn more about adopting a pet or details about the upcoming Fur Ball Gala, contact Champaign County Humane Society at 217-344-7297. Your generosity makes a world of difference in the lives of these deserving animals.

