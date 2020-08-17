Protein Pudding with International Best Selling Author, Maria Emmerich

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

International Best Selling Author, Maria Emmerich, joins us in our virtual CI Kitchen, to share one of her most popular Keto recipes…Protein Pudding!

*WEB EXTRA*

Here’s more from Maria:

My experience with keto expands over 20 years. My husband and I help people lose weight and heal. The vast majority of our clients stick with this lifestyle because of how good they feel, the prescriptions they were able to get off of, reversing disease process, etc. The weight loss is just a bonus.





We have been helping clients with Keto diets for almost 20 years while that vast majority of “experts” today have less than 5 years experience. We use this wealth of knowledge to help our clients lose weight and heal faster. One big fan of Maria’s happens to be a celebrity…

Halle Berry holding one of her favorite cookbooks by Maria

We have an amazing Keto Adapted Virtual Conference where people can learn everything they need to know about a keto lifestyle.

https://keto-adapted.com/keto-adapted-virtual-conference/

Check out all of Maria’s cookbooks:















Serves: 5 servings (1/2 cup each)

Ingredients

10 hard boiled eggs, peeled

1 (14oz) can coconut milk

½ cup Swerve confectioners (or equivalent amount of liquid or

powdered sweetener)

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon Redmond Real Salt

To see the directions for the recipe, visit Maria’s website HERE.

In her spare time, Maria has a love of the outdoors and enjoys paddle boarding with humpback whales (they call her the whale whisperer) and bow hunting.

Connect with Maria on Instagram HERE.